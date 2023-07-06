Slokavia defender Milan Skriniar joins PSG on a five-year deal

By The Associated Press
Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar warms up before the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has bolstered its defense by signing Milan Skriniar on a five-year deal. The move comes one year after missing out on the former Inter Milan center back. PSG announced its first new player of the summer a day after unveiling new coach Luis Enrique. Out of contract with Inter, the powerfully-built Slovak international had been in talks with PSG for months after the French champions failed to reach a financial agreement with the Serie A side last year. PSG has reportedly been very active on the transfer market in recent weeks and is expected to announce further signings. Luis Enrique has pledged to build a competitive team in a bid to challenge for the Champions League title.

