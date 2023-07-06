Slokavia defender Milan Skriniar joins PSG on a five-year deal

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has bolstered its defense by signing Milan Skriniar on a five-year deal. The move comes one year after missing out on the former Inter Milan center back. PSG announced its first new player of the summer a day after unveiling new coach Luis Enrique. Out of contract with Inter, the powerfully-built Slovak international had been in talks with PSG for months after the French champions failed to reach a financial agreement with the Serie A side last year. PSG has reportedly been very active on the transfer market in recent weeks and is expected to announce further signings. Luis Enrique has pledged to build a competitive team in a bid to challenge for the Champions League title.

