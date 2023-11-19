Sloan, McKinney help Eastern Kentucky pull away in fourth quarter to beat Stephen F. Austin 36-24

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Braedon Sloan ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns, Parker McKinney threw for 257 yards and a score and Eastern Kentucky used the fourth quarter to beat Stephen F. Austin 36-24. Sloan’s 15-yard touchdown run gave Eastern Kentucky a 23-16 lead with 14:03 remaining. McKinney added an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Burbage before Brian Maurer’s 11-yard scoring throw to Lawton Rikel pulled the Lumberjacks to 30-24 with 5:06 left. Sloan sealed it with a 55-yard touchdown run with about three minutes left. Jaden Smith and Hunter Brown combined for 14 catches for 124 yards receiving for Eastern Kentucky (5-6, 4-2 United Athletic Conference).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.