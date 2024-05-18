Slisz’s first career goal helps Atlanta United earn 1-1 draw with Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bartosz Slisz scored his first career goal 10 minutes into the second half to help shorthanded Atlanta United earn a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC. Nashville (3-4-7), in its first match since joining the league in 2020 without manager Gary Smith leading the way, earned the tie under interim manager Rumba Munthali. Munthali, a former Nashville player and the current player development coach, took the temporary reins after Smith was fired on Thursday. Atlanta United (3-6-5), which played without Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis, is winless in its last eight matches. Atlanta lost its dynamic duo to injuries in last week’s 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati.

