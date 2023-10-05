Slippery stairs, spider bite, tackles and bad luck knock out players at the Rugby World Cup

Since Antoine Dupont broke a cheekbone in a tackle at the Rugby World Cup, France has been feeding crumbs of positivity about its talismanic captain. His rehab is on track, the tournament host team has told worried French supporters. The outcome of previous players who have suffered broken cheekbones suggests Dupont’s availability will be dicey even for the final at the end of the month. At least Dupont is still in the tournament. Many who have been hurt aren’t. South Africa has lost two of its 2019 champions. Australia captain Will Skelton has played only once. Slippery stairs and a spider bite knocked out two players. Georgia has had to replace five players during the tournament, Tonga four, and Romania three.

