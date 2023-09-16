Slipper’s versatility and resilience gets him to fourth Rugby World Cup for Australia

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — James Slipper is set to become the third Australian to appear in a fourth men’s Rugby World Cup on Sunday against Fiji. He will equal backs George Gregan and Adam Ashley-Cooper. But Slipper says, “I didn’t come over here to break records, I really wanted to come here and win the World Cup.” A foot tendon problem cleared up this week for Slipper to timely replace injured tighthead prop Taniela Tupou. Slipper’s increasingly invaluable ability to prop on both sides has earned him a test start at tighthead for only the third time in 13 years. He’s taking it in stride. He says more props should try both sides in an increasingly specialist position.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.