Slipper back in time to replace injured Tupou for Wallabies vs Fiji at Rugby World Cup

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — James Slipper’s timely recovery has earned him a rare start at tighthead prop for Australia in the crunch Rugby World Cup match against Fiji on Sunday in Saint-Etienne. Usual tighthead Taniela Tupou has failed to overcome a hamstring injury. Slipper’s availability is welcomed by the Wallabies after he missed their last two games due to a foot tendon problem. Slipper is at tighthead for only the third time in his career. He will become the third Australian to play at four World Cups after George Gregan and Adam Ashley-Cooper. Nic White takes over from the concussed Tate McDermott to combine in the halves for the first time with Carter Gordon. The only other change to the starting side that beat Georgia 35-15 is Nick Frost in the second row.

