Slingsby’s Aussies hope to spoil Kiwis’ homecoming in SailGP

SailGP brings its high-adrenaline racing to yachting-mad New Zealand for the first time and wouldn’t you know it, the crew from across the Tasman Sea would love to ruin the Kiwis’ party. The penultimate regatta of Season 3 of tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league will be sailed in Christchurch on Saturday and Sunday, New Zealand time. Skipper Peter Burling will be looking to get his Kiwi squad back on form to keep alive their chances of racing in the three-boat, $1 million, winner-take-all Grand Final at the season-ending regatta in San Francisco in early May. Tom Slingsby and two-time defending champion Team Australia would love to steal the regatta from the host team.

