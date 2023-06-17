Slingsby steers the Aussies to the front in SailGP’s Season 4 opener in Chicago

SailGP’s fourth season started the way the first three ended, with Tom Slingsby skippering Team Australia to the front of the fleet. Slingsby won two of three fleet races in the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix Chicago and rebounded from an embarrassing error at the start of the second race to take a 26-25 lead over trans-Tasman Sea rival Peter Burling of New Zealand. Phil Robertson has Canada in third with 24 points and Nicolai Sehested steered Denmark into fourth with 21 in the fleet of identical 50-foot foiling catamarans.

