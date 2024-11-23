Slingsby skippers the Flying Roo ahead of Kiwi rival Burling in SailGP’s opening regatta

Tom Slingsby of Australia mastered the light air to dominate the third fleet race and take a one-point lead over his rival from across the Tasman Sea, Peter Burling of New Zealand, in the opening regatta of SailGP’s fifth season in Dubai. The Australians had finishes of 3-5-1 aboard their Flying Roo 50-foot foiling catamaran to take a 24-23 lead over Burling, who is coming off his third straight America’s Cup victory. Defending SailGP champion Diego Botin of Spain is seventh in the 11-boat fleet, the largest in SailGP history.

