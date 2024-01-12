Slingsby returns from paternity leave with a challenge for younger SailGP skippers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tom Slingsby returns from paternity leave to find himself as the senior statesman of SailGP. He’s ready to keep pushing Team Australia toward another big payday while also challenging the younger skippers to step it up in the global league. Slingsby is back at the wheel of Team Australia’s “Flying Roo” catamaran for SailGP’s debut in Abu Dhabi this weekend at the midpoint of Season 4. He skipped the Dubai regatta last month to be with wife Helena for the birth of their first child. Since that regatta, star skippers Jimmy Spithill and Ben Ainslie announced their retirements from SailGP racing.

