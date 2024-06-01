Slingsby rallies to stay alive while Scott has Britain in the lead in Canada Sail Grand Prix

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Three-time defending SailGP champion Tom Slingsby of Team Australia rebounded from two poor races to win the third fleet race and stay in contention in the inaugural ROCKWOOL Canada Sail Grand Prix Halifax. The Aussies are sixth overall in the 10-boat fleet of identical foiling 50-foot catamarans heading into Sunday’s final two fleet races. The top three boats advance to the podium race. Giles Scott skippered Emirates Great Britain into first place with finishes of 3-5-2 for 23 points, with season leader Peter Burling of New Zealand second with 22 points and Nicolai Sehested of ROCKWOOL Denmark third with 21.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.