Slingsby puts Aussies in SailGP lead; former F1 champ Vettel takes German boat for a spin

Three-time defending SailGP champion Tom Slingsby and Team Australia navigated through a tight course and marginal conditions to take the lead of the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix with finishes of first, second and fourth in fleet racing on the Port of L.A.’s Outer Harbor. Minutes after racing ended, four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel hopped aboard the Germany SailGP Team’s foiling 50-foot catamaran and took the wheel for some speed runs. Vettel is an investor in the new team that is skippered by two-time Olympic medalist Erik Heil.

