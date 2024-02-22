Slingsby hopes to hold off hard-charging Kiwis when SailGP splashes down on Sydney Harbor

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tom Slingsby and his mates with Team Australia really need a win on home water when SailGP makes its annual stop on Sydney Harbor. Not only have the three-time defending champions not won a regatta in Season 4 of the global league, but there would be no bigger gut punch than if their hard-charging rival from across the Tasman Sea, Team New Zealand, hoisted the trophy and sprayed Champagne with a backdrop of the Opera House and Harbor Bridge. The Kiwis have won two straight regattas to pull within six points of the Aussies on the season leaderboard.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.