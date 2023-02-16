Slingsby aims Flying Roo toward Sydney Harbor hat trick

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
In this photo provided by SailGP, Australia SailGP Team helmed by Tom Slingsby practices ahead of the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix in Sydney, Australia Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Chloe Knott/SailGP via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chloe Knott]

Tom Slingsby and Team Australia can count on two things when they sail their Flying Roo foiling catamaran on Sydney Harbor: raucous support from their home fans and a pretty good chance of a victory. The Aussies will go for a hat trick on home waters Saturday and Sunday in the Australia Sail Grand Prix, the third-to-last regatta of SailGP’s third season. Team Australia is the two-time defending champion in the  global league and has a nine-point lead in the season standings over New Zealand.

