Slingsby aims Flying Roo toward Sydney Harbor hat trick

Tom Slingsby and Team Australia can count on two things when they sail their Flying Roo foiling catamaran on Sydney Harbor: raucous support from their home fans and a pretty good chance of a victory. The Aussies will go for a hat trick on home waters Saturday and Sunday in the Australia Sail Grand Prix, the third-to-last regatta of SailGP’s third season. Team Australia is the two-time defending champion in the global league and has a nine-point lead in the season standings over New Zealand.

