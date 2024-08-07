Slimmer Deebo Samuel impressing the 49ers at training camp with Brandon Aiyuk out

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deebo Samuel has looked like a different person since arriving for the offseason program this spring for the San Francisco 49ers. The player who was an All-Pro in 2021 when he was one of the game’s most dangerous playmakers is trying to get back to that form after slipping a bit the past two seasons. He came back this season at his lowest weight since entering the NFL and with the work ethic of a player with something to prove this season rather than the satisfaction of one who had already arrived.

