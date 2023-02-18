Slimmed-down Giolito looking for big season for White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — After last season, Lucas Giolito was angry. The Chicago White Sox right-hander packed up that anger and took it right to the gym. The end result is a slimmed-down version of the 6-foot-6 Giolito primed for what he hopes will be a return to his previous form with the White Sox. Giolito had a 4.90 ERA last season and says he took those results “as big-time motivation.” In addition to his work in the gym, he also changed his diet. He weighed 280 pounds at the start of spring training last year, and he says he is down to 245 right now.

