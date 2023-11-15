Slazinski, Johnson lead West Virginia over Jacksonville State 70-57

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Quinn Slazinski and Kobe Johnson scored 19 points apiece to lead West Virginia to a 70-57 victory over Jacksonville State. Slazinski sank 6 of 10 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers for the Mountaineers (2-1), adding seven rebounds and three assists. Johnson made 7 of 17 shots with a 3-pointer, adding six rebounds and five assists. Jesse Edwards totaled 14 points and six boards, while Josiah Harris scored 12. Johnson had 11 points, Edwards scored 10 and West Virginia shot 53.8% from the floor in building a 40-27 lead at halftime. KyKy Tandy topped Jacksonville State (1-2) with 18 points. He made 7 of 18 shots from the floor, including 4 of 11 from 3-point range.

