Slavia Prague receives $100,000 fine for crowd trouble at Europa League game against Roma

PRAGUE (AP) — Slavia Prague has been fined 91,625 euros ($100,000) by UEFA for crowd trouble during its Europa League home game against Roma. Slavia was fined 30,000 euros for fireworks lit by its supporters during the Nov. 9 game, which it won 2-0. UEFA also ordered that the club’s North Stand used by Slavia’s diehard fans will be closed one game. The overall fine also includes 34,000 euros for blocking passageways, 17,500 euros for illicit chants and 10,125 euros for throwing objects.

