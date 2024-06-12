Slavia Prague midfielder Petr Ševčík replaces injured Michal Sadílek on the Czech Euro 2024 team

PRAGUE (AP) — Slavia Prague midfielder Petr Ševčík has replaced the injured Michal Sadílek for the Czech Republic ahead of the European Championship. The 30-year-old Ševčík will join the team in time for Thursday’s flight to Hamburg for the tournament in Germany. Sadílek, who plays for Dutch club Twente, sustained a leg injury at the team’s training camp in Austria. The Czechs open the tournament against Portugal on June 18.

