Slavia Prague fined $93,000 for crowd violence at Europa League game

PRAGUE (AP) — Slavia Prague has been fined by UEFA $93,000 for crowd trouble during a Europa League game against AC Milan in March. The punishment is for throwing objects, illicit chants and blocking passageways on March 14 during the round of 16 second leg in Prague. Milan won 3-1 and advanced 7-3 on aggregate. The fans were throwing cups at Milan players, chanting “UEFA Mafia,” and blocking staircases. Also, Slavia captain Tomáš Holeš has been banned for one game in the European competitions for his red card in the 20th minute against AC Milan.

