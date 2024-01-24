Slavia Prague cancels game after Slovakian opponent played Russian team

PRAGUE (AP) — Slavia Prague has canceled a warm-up game against Slovan Bratislava because the Slovak champion played a friendly match against Russia’s Dynamo Moscow. Slovan played the friendly on Tuesday during its training camp in Qatar. The Czech club instead will play another Slovak team and will donate the proceeds to Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia nearly two years ago. In a statement, Slovan says it didn’t violate any regulation by playing Dynamo and rejected accusations that it “legitimized” a military conflict.

