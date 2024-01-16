Slalom dominators Shiffrin and Vlhova set up another duel for victory at night race in Austria

FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has been edged out by Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova in the opening run of women’s World Cup night race as the pair continue their slalom rivalry. The American ski star trailed Vlhova by 0.07 seconds upon her return to the circuit after nine days. She didn’t finish the previous slalom while battling a cold and visited her partner Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in a hospital in Switzerland last Sunday following the Norwegian skier’s crash in a downhill. Only Swedish skiers Anna Swenn Larsson and Sara Hector managed to finish within a second of the leading time.

