Slade Cecconi, Diamondbacks earn 5-3 victory over the Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Slade Cecconi held the San Francisco Giants to two runs in six innings in his 2024 debut, and Gabriel Moreno hit a two-run, go-ahead single in the sixth inning to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-3 victory Sunday.

Cecconi (1-0) started in place of an injured Merrill Kelly to help the Diamondbacks earn a split of the four-game series. He was recalled from Triple-A Reno to make his fifth career start to replace Kelly, who was scratched with a shoulder injury.

The Giants did not have a hit against Cecconi until Thairo Estrada had an infield single with two outs in the fifth. Mike Yastrzemski then homered over the right-field wall to give the Giants a 2-1 lead.

Moreno hit his go-ahead single in the sixth off left-hander Erik Miller (0-1) to give Arizona a 3-2 lead.

Arizona scored twice in the ninth to extend its lead to 5-2, during which Giants manager Bob Melvin and third base coach Matt Williams were ejected for yelling at plate umpire Stu Scheurwater over a foul-tip call.

Kevin Ginkel allowed Estrada’s RBI double with two outs in the ninth, but struck out Yastrzemski for his fourth save of the season.

Giants starter Jordan Hicks allowed one run and one hit in five innings. He kept the Giants in the game despite walking four and hitting two batters. Hicks did not have a strikeout and allowed a run on Jake McCarthy’s sacrifice fly in the second inning.

Kelly developed shoulder discomfort throwing between starts. He had an MRI that revealed a mild strain, but he likely will get another MRI in Phoenix.

Kelly began the season 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA in four starts. He was the Diamondbacks’ No. 2 starter and pitched effectively during the 2023 postseason, contributing one win each in the National League Division Series against the Dodgers, the NL Championship Series against the Phillies and the World Series against the eventual-champion Rangers.

GIANTS TRADE

The Giants added to their pitching depth by acquiring right-hander Mitch White from Toronto for cash. White, a once-heralded Dodgers prospect who grew up in the Bay Area, had been designated for assignment by Toronto after having a 5.40 ERA in four relief appearances. He is expected to join the Giants bullpen Monday. To clear a 40-man roster spot for White, the Giants placed right-hander Alex Cobb on the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

The Giants, behind RHP Keaton Winn (1-3, 4.09 ERA), open a three-game home series against the Mets and RHP Jose Quintana (1-1, 3.05) on Monday.

The Diamondbacks continue their 10-game trip in St. Louis on Monday, with RHP Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 5.32) facing RHP Lance Lynn (1-0, 2.18).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.