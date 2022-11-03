‘Sky’s the limit’: Chubb relishes fresh start in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The No. 2 on Bradley Chubb’s new Miami Dolphins jersey has multiple meanings. Yes, that is how fans, teammates and coaches will identify him on the field, but Chubb wants that number to symbolize a new outlook. Two days after acquiring Chubb in a trade that sent running back Chase Edmonds and a first-round pick to the Denver Broncos, the Dolphins signed their new linebacker to a five-year extension that could be worth as much as $119 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said. Chubb’s deal includes about $63 million in guaranteed money, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the terms had not been revealed publicly.

