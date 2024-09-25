Skyler Brind’Amour plays first NHL game coached by his father, Rod Brind’Amour

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — Skyler Brind’Amour is looking to make a good impression on the Hurricanes, and his father, coach Rod Brind’Amour. The younger Brind’Amour played in his first NHL game with his father behind the bench in Carolina’s 2-1 preseason victory at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Rod Brind’Amour said he didn’t really think about coaching his son during the game but called it a special moment to look back at.

