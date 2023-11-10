Skylar Vann scores 24, Williams has double-double, Oklahoma women top No. 12 Ole Miss 80-70

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored 24 points, Sahara Williams had a double-double and Oklahoma upended No. 12 Mississippi 80-70. The Sooners took charge by scoring the last six points of the third quarter and the first four of the fourth for a 66-57 lead. Ole Miss got within five but the Sooners pulled away again. Vann hit a 3-pointer and followed it up with a three-point play on the next possession before her layup made it 80-66 with 1:43 to play. Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Snudda Collins had 15 points as the Rebels put five players in double figures.

