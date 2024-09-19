Skylar Thompson steps into the spotlight at QB as Dolphins make long trip to face Seahawks

Skylar Thompson steps into the spotlight at quarterback as the Miami Dolphins travel across the country to face the Seattle Seahawks. Thompson will make his first start since the 2022 season after Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third concussion in the past two years in last week’s game against Buffalo. Thompson’s most recent start was a playoff game in January 2023. Seattle is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2020 under new coach Mike Macdonald after last week’s overtime win against New England. The Seahawks used a terrific performance from QB Geno Smith to get past the Patriots and now face their second straight team from the AFC East.

