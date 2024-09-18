Skylar Thompson is ready to lead the Miami Dolphins as Tua Tagovailoa recovers from a concussion

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson understands the pressure that falls on him as the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins for the foreseeable future. He’s their leader now, the one responsible for keeping the Dolphins on track as they try to deliver on high expectations. Thompson said his approach is simple: Don’t get too far ahead of himself and take things day by day. Thompson will likely be Miami’s starter until Tua Tagovailoa returns from a concussion. When exactly that will be is unknown, but Tagovailoa will remain out until at least Week 8.

