Skylar Diggins-Smith hits clutch free throws and Storm edge Sparks 90-87

SEATTLE (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 19 points, including four free throws in the final minute, and the Seattle Storm edged the Los Angeles Sparks 90-87. The Storm led by double digits for most of the game until Los Angeles rallied in the second half. Dearica Hamby connected on two free throws for the Sparks’ last lead, 87-86 with 1:11 remaining, but they did not score again. Diggins-Smith, who made all 10 of her free throws, finished it off at the free-throw line. Nneka Ogwumike led Seattle with 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Gabby Williams scored 22.

