Sky use balanced attack, dominate fourth quarter to beat Wings 84-73 for season-opening split

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Diamond DeShields led a balanced attack with 16 points and the Chicago Sky dominated the fourth quarter to defeat the Dallas Wings 83-74 to split the season-opening series. Chicago outscored Dallas 28-11 in the fourth quarter to erase an eight-point deficit, getting contributions from a number of players while Arike Ogunbowale had nine of the 11 Wings’ points. Marina Mabrey, who had all 14 of her points in the second half, got the Sky going with a 3-pointer in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Williams had back-to-back baskets before Angel Reese had a three-point play for a 67-65 Chicago lead with 6:29 to play. Reese finished a 14-0 run that made it 72-65 with 4 1/2 minutes left. Ogunbowale finished with 35 points for Dallas.

