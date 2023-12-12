Sky Sports to show One Championship martial arts events in Britain and Ireland

SINGAPORE (AP) — One Championship has announced a partnership with Sky Sports to carry the Asia-centered martial arts promotion on Sky’s broadcast and digital platform in Britain and Ireland. The first event under the agreement is One Fight Night 18. That event will be held in Bangkok on Jan. 13 and headlined by a bout between flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmuu9 and Elias Mahmoudi. Athletes representing more than 80 countries compete in One Championship events in mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling and other disciplines.

