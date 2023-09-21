Sky say Vatansever will not return as coach and GM after taking over on interim basis for Wade

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Sky say Emre Vatansever will not return as coach and general manager after taking over on an interim basis following James Wade’s midseason departure. Whether he will go back to serving as an assistant coach was not clear. The announcement comes three days after the Sky were swept out of the playoffs by the defending-champion Las Vegas Aces. Led by All-Star Kahleah Copper, Chicago finished eighth in the WNBA at 18-22 and made the postseason for the fifth year in a row. Vatansever started as an assistant with the Sky in 2018. He took over when Wade left for an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Raptors and led Chicago to an 11-13 record. The Sky were 81-59 in 4 1/2 seasons with Wade and won the franchise’s first championship in 2021.

