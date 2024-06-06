Sky players say team was harassed by man at Washington hotel

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Sky players say a man with a camera harassed the team when it arrived at a hotel in Washington on Wednesday. General manager Jeff Pagliocca told the Chicago Sun-Times the man was trying to talk to guard Chennedy Carter. He said the team’s security quickly diffused the situation and the police were not called. But multiple players described the incident on X.

