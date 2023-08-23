Sky beat the Storm 102-79 to snap a five-game losing streak

CHICAGO (AP) — Dana Evans scored 23 points, Marina Mabrey added 19 and the Chicago Sky snapped a five-game losing streak with a 102-79 victory over the Seattle Storm. It was Chicago’s first victory since scoring 104 points in back-to-back games against Dallas in early August. Alanna Smith had 14 points and Kahleah Copper added 12 on 5-of-14 shooting for Chicago. Courtney Williams added 10 points. Jewell Loyd scored 26 points to lead Seattle. Loyd became the Storm’s single-season scoring leader, passing Breanna Stewart’s 742 points. Ezi Magbegor added 13 points and Sami Whitcomb scored 10.

