Sky beat the Fever 96-69 to move into an eighth-place tie in the WNBA standings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 25 points, Marina Mabrey and Courtney Williams each added 17 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 96-69. Chicago (16-22) is tied for eighth in the WNBA standings with Los Angeles, which lost to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. The Sky, who play Minnesota and Connecticut later this week, hold a tiebreaker with the Sparks after winning three of the four matchups this season. Robyn Parks added 11 points for Chicago. The Sky have won four of their last six games — with loses to Las Vegas and New York.

