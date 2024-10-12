Skubal stung by grand slam as Detroit’s surprising run ends with loss to Guards in ALDS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tarik Skubal’s regular season was unforgettable, filled with dominant performances, strikeouts and wins. His postseason will be remembered for one inning and one pitch. With Detroit’s season on the line, the left-hander gave up a grand slam to Lane Thomas as Cleveland tagged Skubal for five runs in the fifth inning in a 7-3 win over the Tigers in Game 5 of the AL Division Series. For Skubal and the Tigers, who put together a surprising two-month sprint to make the postseason before sweeping Houston in the wild-card round, the end was bitter and biting. Skubal is the front-runner for the AL Cy Young Award, but he’d gladly trade it for another start in October.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.