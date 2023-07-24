Skubal strikes out 9, Tigers hand Giants season-worst 6th consecutive loss, 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal struck out nine while recording his first victory in more than a year and the Detroit Tigers handed the San Francisco Giants their season-worst sixth consecutive loss, 5-1. Skubal was making his fourth start of the year. He held the Giants scoreless on two hits in five innings in a game that was a makeup of an April 16 postponement. His previous victory came against Oakland on July 21 last season. He underwent flexor tendon surgery in August. Zack Short hit a two-run homer and Kerry Carpenter also drove in two runs for Detroit.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.