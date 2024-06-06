Skipper Masaba savors Uganda’s first victory at the Twenty20 World Cup, salutes the supporters

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) — Brian Masaba’s Uganda lineup scraped to a three-wicket victory in a low-scoring thriller against Papua New Guinea for their first win at a Twenty20 World Cup. Then they lined up on the boundary rope and bowed to acknowledge the cricket fans who traveled from Africa to the Caribbean to support them. Uganda bowled PNG out for 77 but had difficulty chasing the low target and had already lost half their wickets when they slumped to 26 for 5. Riazat Ali Shah and Juma Miyagi steadied the innings and put Uganda on course for victory in just their second game at a cricket T20 World Cup.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.