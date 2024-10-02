Skipper Giles Scott is SailGP’s first transfer after sale of Canadian team

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Giles Scott will take over as skipper of the Canadian team in the SailGP global league following its purchase by biotech entrepreneur Dr. Greg Bailey. It is the first transfer fee deal in the global league that was cofounded by tech billionaire Larry Ellison. Scott will leave Emirates GBR to lead the Canadian team, which had been in danger of dropping out of SailGP until Bailey stepped in to purchase it for an undisclosed sum.

