Skillings scores career-high 29 to lead Cincinnati over Stetson 83-75

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sophomore Dan Skillings Jr. came off the bench to score a career-high 29 points and Cincinnati defeated Stetson 83-75. Skillings made 11 of 14 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Bearcats (10-2). He added five rebounds on each end of the court for his second career double-double. Jalen Blackmon finished with 32 points and five 3-pointers to lead Stetson in the first meeting between the schools.

