Skillings, Newman combine for 40 points, Cincinnati pulls away in last 5 minutes to beat UCF 68-57

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dan Skillings Jr. scored 21 points, John Newman III added 19 and Cincinnati pulled away in the last five minutes to beat UCF 68-57. Newman’s dunk tied the game 52-all with 5:15 remaining and sparked an 18-5 run to end it. Skillings and Newman each scored seven points during the stretch. The Bearcats shot 64% (14 of 22) from the floor and outscored UCF 41-18 in the second half. Cincinnati (14-6, 3-4 Big 12) trailed UCF 39-27 at halftime. Jaylin Sellers and Marchelus Avery scored 19 points apiece to lead UCF (12-7, 3-4).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.