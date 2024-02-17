Skillings Jr., Lukosius help Cincinnati hold on to defeat UCF 76-74

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dan Skillings Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds, Simas Lukosius made a key layup with 11 seconds left and Cincinnati defeated UCF 76-74. Cincinnati led by 14 points early in the second half before the Knights rallied and got within 61-59 with a little less than five minutes left and eventually tied it on Darius Johnson’s three-point play with 1:54 remaining. A UCF turnover gave Cincinnati possession with 38 seconds left with a one-point lead. Lukosius then made a layup for a three-point lead with 11 seconds remaining. Skillings missed two free throws with five seconds left and, up by three, the Bearcats fouled UCF’s Marchelus Avery. He made the first free throw, missed the second intentionally and despite gathering the rebound couldn’t get off a shot as time expired.

