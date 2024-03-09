Skilling scores 17, leads Cincinnati in 92-56 rout of West Virginia in reagular-season finale

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dan Skilling Jr. scored 17 points to lead Cincinnati in a romp past West Virginia, 92-56, in the Bearcats’ final home game. Cincinnati finished the Big 12 regular season in 11th place, sending them into a first-round tournament berth and a likely rematch with the Mountaineers on Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri. West Virginia is a half-game behind Oklahoma State, but the Cowboys swept the season series with West Virginia to assure them the 13th seed and would likely face 12th-seeded UCF in a first-round game.

