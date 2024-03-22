Ski star Odermatt seals World Cup super-G title as teammate Rogentin leads Swiss sweep of podium

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Standout skier Marco Odermatt earned another World Cup crystal globe Friday on a stellar day for the Swiss team in the Austrian sunshine. Odermatt skied at midday on sun-soaked snow and finished in fifth place in the last super-G of the season. It proved more than enough to seal the season-long discipline title. Odermatt started immediately after his closest challenger Vincent Kriechmayr, who had to win to stay in the title race. Kriechmayr was 0.76 seconds behind leader Stefan Rogentin and ended in a tie for sixth. Rogentin led a Swiss podium sweep ahead of Loïc Meillard and Arnaud Boisset.

