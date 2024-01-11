Ski star Marco Odermatt finally gets a first World Cup downhill win by excelling at Wengen

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Marco Odermatt has finally won a World Cup downhill at the 36th attempt in the career of this generation’s standout male skier. The Swiss star was close to flawless in ideal racing conditions on his home nation’s signature downhill track at Wengen. Odermatt was 0.58 seconds faster than Cyprien Sarrazin. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was third trailing 0.81 behind his long-time rival Odermatt. Odermatt’s 30th career World Cup race win followed 18 in giant slalom and 11 in super-G. His sixth win this season extended the two-time defending overall champion’s lead in the season-long standings.

