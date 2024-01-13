Ski star Aleksander Aamodt Kilde airlifted from downhill course after crashing hard at Wengen

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Downhill star Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has crashed hard into the fences within sight of the finish in the long Lauberhorn race in the World Cup. Kilde seemed to have injured his right leg before being airlifted to a hospital. Kilde is a two-time winner in downhill at Wengen and twice the champion in the season-long downhill standings. Race workers strapped his right leg above the knee. Kilde is the long-time partner of American ski star Mikaela Shiffrin. On Friday at Wengen, French star Alexis Pinturault crashed on landing a jump in a super-G race. The 2021 World Cup champion ruptured the ACL in his left knee.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.