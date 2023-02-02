Ski standout Braathen has surgery on appendix before worlds

By The Associated Press
Norway's Lucas Braathen celebrates his third place at the finish area during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom race in Schladming, Austria, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Giovanni Auletta]

ZELL-AM-SEE, Austria (AP) — World Cup slalom standings leader Lucas Braathen says he left hospital after surgery for appendicitis ahead of the world championships. The 22-year-old Norwegian will miss a World Cup slalom on Saturday in France. He’s targeting races in two weeks’ time at the worlds in Courchevel and Meribel. Braathen writes in a post on Instagram that included a photograph from his hospital bed. He says “it’s been a tough couple of days fighting after surprisingly finding out about quite an intense infection on my appendix.”

