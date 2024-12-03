Ski great Marcel Hirscher’s comeback season ended by serious knee injury

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Ski great Marcel Hirscher’s comeback season after five years away from the sport is over when it had barely begun. The Austrian star says on his website he tore the ACL in his left knee “during a harmless slip” while training in giant slalom. The 35-year-old Hirscher writes “maybe I’m finally done with my journey.” Hirscher returned to race this season for the first time since winning a record eighth straight overall men’s World Cup title in March 2019. In three races his best result was 23rd in the season-opening giant slalom at Sölden, Austria.

