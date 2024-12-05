Skenes elected to MLB players’ union leadership as trio who moved against Meyer are dropped

PHOENIX (AP) — National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes was elected to the Major League Baseball Players’ Association eight-man executive subcommittee on Wednesday just six months after his big league debut. Also new to the committee are American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth, Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt, Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks and Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins. Rangers infielder Marcus Semien and Reds pitcher Brent Suter both remain part of the committee. Lance McCullers Jr., Jack Flaherty, Ian Happ, Austin Slater, Francisco Lindor and Lucas Giolito are the six players who completed their two-year terms and will now rotate off the executive subcommittee.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.