Skenes’ complete game lifts LSU past Tulane 7-2 in Baton Rouge Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Paul Skenes threw a complete game and turned a stunning fifth-inning double play to key LSU’s 7-2 win over Tulane in the Baton Rouge Regional. The Tigers (44-15) face the winner of the game between Sam Houston and Oregon State Saturday. Tulane faces the loser of that game in a loser-out game.

